Amazon, which is building a new headquarters in the Arlington area, is donating $1 million to four local community foundations to kick-start collaborative emergency COVID-19 relief efforts.
The funds will immediately benefit the foundations, which are working to support vulnerable populations disproportionately affected amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ACT for Alexandria, Arlington Community Foundation, Community Foundation for Northern Virginia and the Greater Washington Community Foundation will use the money for grants to nonprofits addressing food insecurity, housing/shelter needs, and emergency financial assistance.
In a news release, the groups said that Amazon’s donation will be distributed to provide flexible resources to organizations working with communities who are disproportionately impacted by coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak, including hourly workers, people experiencing homelessness, and the elderly.
“Our community foundations will seek input from public health officials to understand how philanthropy optimally folds into the greater community response,” said Eileen Ellsworth, president and CEO of Community Foundation for Northern Virginia. “This is also an economic issue, and to the greatest extent possible, we will use this gift to respond to the economic impacts of the virus in our service areas.”
“So many families in our community were already on the financial edge. The need for food, household items and emergency financial assistance is significant,” said Heather Peeler, president and CEO of ACT for Alexandria. “This support enables us to collectively help those who are hardest hit.”
Jay Carney, Amazon's senior vice president of global corporate affairs, said, “The Washington area is our new home, and we must rally together to support our neighbors during this difficult time for our region and around the world. In addition to making sure our Amazon customers can get the essentials they need, we will support our community partners who are doing life-saving work."
The funds will be deployed in the District of Columbia, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland through the Greater Washington Community Foundation; Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William counties and the cities of Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park through the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia; the City of Alexandria through ACT for Alexandria; and Arlington County through the Arlington Community Foundation.
Other businesses, community groups, and individuals interested in the COVID-19 response funds can visit: http://bit.ly/cfcovid-19
