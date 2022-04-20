Arlington County Board members on April 23 are expected to reduce the amount of underground parking required for Amazon’s new Arlington headquarters facility.
Acting on a request from the developer, board members are being asked to reduce the parking ratio from the approved one space per 1,125 square feet of office/retail space to one space per 1,175 for Metropolitan Park’s Phases 6-8, located in the 1200 to 1400 blocks of South Eads Street.
The net result would be a decrease in required spaces from 1,913 to 1,823, which county staff say is reasonable given the array of public-transit options in the vicinity.
According to an April 15 staff report, the Arlington Ridge Civic Association reported having no objection to the change, while the Aurora Highlands and Crystal City civic associations and the National Landing Business Improvement District had not responded to a request for comment.
