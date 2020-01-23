“American Ninja Warrior” will be looking for its next top ninja with preliminary rounds in Washington, D.C.
The obstacle course competition includes several city-level rounds before the final four rounds in Las Vegas. If a contestant completes the course in Las Vegas, they’ll win $1 million.
Washington events will be filmed April 6-7 and 11-12 at The DC Armory
This will be the show’s ninth season, according to an NBC news release, and it’s the first time the show will be filming in D.C.
“This season will bring some new changes to the course and the game play, including new rules and never-before-seen obstacles,” according to the release.
Other cities in this year’s competition include Los Angeles in March and St. Louis in May.
On Camera Audiences has ticket information for those looking to be in the audience.
