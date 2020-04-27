The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington has begun "No Contact Friday Food Drop Offs" at local parishes to increase food donations during the coronavirus pandemic.
All food will be distributed through the organization’s St. Lucy Food Project, which provides food to the community through three Catholic Charities pantries – Loaves and Fishes in Front Royal, Christ House in Alexandria, and the Leesburg Regional Office in Leesburg – as well as some 60 parish, interfaith, community and government pantries within the Diocese.
“The number of families we are seeing who need food assistance has increased rapidly as we respond to the pandemic. Our mission is to help our neighbors, and to do so safely. These drive-through food drives are designed to ensure the safety of food donors and recipients, as well as our staff and volunteers.” said Art Bennett, president and CEO, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington. He noted that residents who don't want to or can't drop off food can make a financial donation on ccda.net. "There are many ways to help, and the help is certainly needed.”
Since the onset of the coronavirus, Catholic Charities’ pantries, parish and partner pantries have experienced dramatic increases in the amount of food needed. In March, St. Lucy had a record-breaking month, distributing 58,700 pounds of food to its three pantries as well as to many local partners. Typically, the project reaches high points of distribution at about 42,000 pounds of food a month.
Food needs include non-perishables such as canned fruits and vegetables, boxed or bagged cereal, rice and pasta, pasta sauce, cooking oil, bread, non-refrigerated juice, peanut butter, and canned fish, such as tuna or salmon.
Catholic Charities No Contact Friday Food Drop Offs began April 24 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Springfield. Almost 7,000 pounds of food was collected at the four-hour drive-through drop off.
The list of existing sites can be found at https://www.ccda.net/give-help/donate-and-distribute-food/ and below:
Friday, May 1, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
1020 Springvale Road
Great Falls, VA 22066
Friday, May 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
12805 Valleywood Dr.
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Friday, May 15, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
St. Mary of Sorrows Catholic Church
5222 Sideburn Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
Friday, May 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
St. James Catholic Church
905 Park Ave.
Falls Church, VA 22046
Friday, May 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church
4100 Mill Creek Road
Haymarket, VA 20169
Friday, June 5, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
750 Peachtree St.
Herndon, VA 20170
Friday, June 12, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
7600 Old Keene Mill Road
Springfield, VA 22152
Staff and volunteers practice social distancing at all sites.
Donations also can be made to the St. Lucy Food Project warehouse, 8426-28 Kao Circle in Manassas, at a “no contact” secure bin 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
