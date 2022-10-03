2 from N.Va. named to Virginia Realtors Hall of Fame

Two Northern Virginians are among the 2022 Virginia Realtors Hall of Fame honorees.
Reggie Copeland and Christine Richardson, both representing the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors, were enshrined into the pantheon by Virginia Realtors’ president Denise Ramey. They were joined by fellow 2022 inductees James Coleman of the Martinsville, Henry and Patrick Counties Association of Realtors and Linda Martin of the Greater Piedmont Realtors.
Induction to the Hall of Fame is considered Virginia Realtors’ principal career honor, the organization said, and is bestowed on those who have made extraordinary and distinguished contributions to the real-estate profession and markets in Virginia for a period of 25 years or longer.
The induction was part of the state trade organization’s annual awards ceremony, held Sept. 21 in Richmond.
At the event, Jay Mitchell of the Hampton Roads Realtors Association was named Realtor of the Year, Baylee Wang of the Virginia Peninsula Association of Realtors was named Property Manager of the Year, and the following individuals received Good Neighbor Awards, with the $500 stipends going to the charitable organization of the recipient’s choice:
• Peter Del Vecchio of the Rockbridge Highlands Realtors, volunteering on behalf of the Rockbridge Symphony.
• Libby Gatewood of the Richmond Association of Realtors, volunteering on behalf of the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation.
• Donna Gibson of the Dan River Region Association of Realtors, volunteering on behalf of God’s Storehouse.
• Rabba Letteri of the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors, volunteering on behalf of the Core Foundation.
• Cindy Metcalf of the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors, volunteering on behalf of the Reston Community Garden at Lake Anne.
• Ashley Palmer of the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors, volunteering on behalf of the Child Health Partnership.
• David Shore of the Blue Ridge Association of Realtors, volunteering on behalf of the Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity.
At the event, Katrina Smith of Winchester was installed as the organization’s 2023 president and Tom Campbell of Warrenton was tapped to serve as president-elect.
Virginia Realtors represents approximately 38,000 real-estate professionals across the commonwealth. In 2021, more than 154,000 residential properties were sold across the commonwealth, totaling $66.8 billion in activity.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]