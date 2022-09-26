Two of the region’s three airports outperformed the national average in the 2022 J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study, released Sept. 21.
Competing in the “Large Airports” category that totaled 27 facilities in the U.S. and Canada, Washington Dulles International Airport ranked 13th with a cumulative score of 789 on a 0-to-1,000 score, with Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport 16th at 784 and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport 19th at 771.
The average score among large airports was 784, with Tampa International (846), John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif. (826) and Dallas Love Field (825) taking the top three slots. Philadelphia International ranked at the bottom.
The survey, now in its 17th year, garnered 26,529 responses from travelers in who had taken at least one flight within 30 days of completing it. Among other categories:
• Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (800) and San Francisco (796) were highest in the “Mega-Airport” category.
• Indianapolis International Airport (842) and Pittsburgh International Airport (839) were highest in the “Medium-Sized” category.
Overall, customer satisfaction in the 2022 survey was down 25 points to 777 from a year before, with travelers citing flight cancellations, crowded terminals, parking challenges and high cost of food and beverages as areas of concern.
