Two sets of Arlington brothers for the second year in a row worked with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington to provide backpacks loaded with school supplies to refugee children in elementary and middle schools.
Khalin and Karsin Patel and Jack and Michael Groharing were able to fill 63 bags with notebooks, pens, folders, pencils, crayons and other supplies.
“Coming to America as a refugee is not easy,” said Khalin Patel. “I want everyone to succeed in school, and I hope these backpacks will help them to do well.”
Each year, Catholic Charities holds a school-supplies-giveaway for children age 5 to 17 through its migration-and-refugee-services program.
For information on the initiative, call (703) 841-3830 or e-mail info@ccda.net.