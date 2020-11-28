On Nov. 21 at 5:24 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of North Glebe Road after, earlier in the day, a verbal dispute turned physical and one of the combatants sustained minor injuries. At the time, the injured party declined to press charges.
Another another altercation occurred some hours later, after the combatants were traveling together and one of the individuals sustained injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.
On Nov. 22 at 8:51 a.m., officers located the suspect and another individual in the suspect vehicle.
The first suspect – 36-year-old Toccara Puller of Arlington – was charged with malicious wounding, felony hit-and-run and possession of a controlled substance. She was held without bond.
The second suspect – 41-year-old Joshua Fletcher of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with identity theft, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance. He was held without bond.
