Whether the Arlington County Fair will be held as scheduled in August, and how it might change due to the impacts of COVID-19, remain an open question.
“We continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and are committed to following the facts and recommendations provided by public-health officials,” organizers of the fair said.
The indoor/outdoor event is scheduled for Aug. 12-16 at Thomas Jefferson Community Center. The annual event draws tens of thousands, and is run by an independent, non-profit organization in collaboration with the county government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.