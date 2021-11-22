[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Pleading, cajoling, finger-wagging and threatening still don’t seem to be doing the trick in getting the 24-to-34-year-old age group in Arlington on board with COVID vaccinations.
Data last week show that while 71 percent of county residents in that age group have received at least one jab of the vaccine, that’s a rate much lower than the county as a whole – and that there are nearly 16,500 in that cohort who have opted to avoid vaccination altogether.
Countywide, just under 79 percent of 223,000 Arlington residents ages 5 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccinate, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health reported by the county government.
That includes an additional 16,800 youth ages 5 to 11 who recently became eligible for the vaccine.
COVID has been a disease that disproportionally impacts those who are older, and those target age groups seems to have heeded the advice of medical professionals: 92 percent of those ages 65 to 74 and, according to county officials, 100 percent of those ages 75 to 84 have received at least one jab.
(In the 85-and-older cohort the rate is 78 percent.)
But younger age groups, at less risk and perhaps more libertarian in their outlooks, appear to be more resistant. In addition to the 16,421 Arlingtonians in the 25-to-34 age group that have not acceded to vaccination, there also are 6,288 county residents in the 34-to-44 age group are in the same category.