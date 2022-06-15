Three Arlington-based theater organizations are teaming up for a summertime production at Lubber Run Amphitheatre.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be presented in a collaborative effort of the Arlington Players, Encore Stage & Studio and Avant Bard Theatre. The production will run Aug. 5-7 at the amphitheater, located at 200 North Columbus St.
Based on a story from the Bible’s Book of Genesis, “Joseph” (created by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber) was staged on London’s West End in 1973 and then on Broadway in 1982.
Further details on the local production will be forthcoming.
