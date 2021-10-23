[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A “playful” reimagined look at the Ballston natural landscape now greets visitors at Central Library.
The artwork, running 360 degrees around the staircase leading to the second floor, depicts “North Lincoln Street, Arlington, Virginia” by Arlington artist Jason Horowitz, who used Google’s Photo Sphere along with his own camera to help create the image.
“Incorporating new technologies into my creative process enables me to bend space and time, which results in abstracted painterly views filled with a dizzying sense of wonder,” the artist said.
Horowitz will discuss his process and the end result during an artist talk slated for Thursday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. at the library. For information on the artist, see the Website at www.jasonhorowitzfineart.com.