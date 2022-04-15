The field is set at five as Republicans in the 8th District attempt to defy the odds and win the seat of U.S. Rep. Don Beyer.
Monica Carpio, Jeff Jordan, Jeerak Kim, Karina Lipsman and Kezia Tunnell are vying for the party’s nomination, to be decided at the 8th District Republican Convention on May 21 in Springfield.
As Republicans gear up for their nominating contest, Beyer is facing an intra-Democratic primary from Victoria Virasingh, to be decided in the June 21 state primary.
Beyer would have to be considered an extreme favorite to cruise through both the primary and general election to win his fifth term. He succeeded veteran U.S. Rep. Jim Moran after winning election in 2014.
The 8th District includes all of Arlington County and the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church, plus a part of Fairfax County.
