News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
The Arlington County government’s five 55+ Centers remain closed due to the public-health pandemic, but “virtual” and outdoor programs are open to residents 55 years of age and older who are registered with the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Office of 55+ Programs ($20 annual fee).
To register or to join 55+ Programs, see the Website at https://registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747, ext. 3.
HOLIDAY CONCERT ON HORIZON: An online holiday concert featuring the Quarantine Music Busters, a non-profit group of young musicians and vocalists, will be presented on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. (Registration #912802-3)
PEER-SUPPORT GROUP FOCUSES ON DIABETES: A diabetes-peer-support group, focused on disease management and social and emotional support, will be presented online on Monday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. (Registration #912500-04)
55+ PARTICIPANTS TAKE PART IN OPEN-MIKE NIGHT: Talented members of the 55+ program will participate in an open-mike program on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #912802-2)
WORKSHOP FOCUSES ON HISTORY OF HALLS HILL: The history of the Halls Hill neighborhood, told by longtime resident Saundra Green, will be presented online on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. (Registration #9112400-8)
TECH PROGRAM LOOKS AT SELLING ITEMS ONLINE: Tech guru Nick Englund will demonstrate options for selling items online, with a focus on safety and etiquette, on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. (Registration #912403-1)
HEALTHY HOLIDAY RECIPES DETAILED: Dieticians from Virginia Cooperative Extension will present healthy holiday recipes online on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. (Registration #912501-1)
CHRONIC PAIN IS TOPIC OF HEALTH FORUM: Coping with chronic pain will be the topic of an online health program presented by Jeanne Meyer of Virginia Hospital Center on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912500-2)
MEDICAL FORUM FOCUSES ON KNEE PROBLEMS, JOINT REPLACEMENT: Information on knee surgery and joint replacement will be provided by Dr. John Hall online on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. (Registration #912500-5)
ENCORE CHORALES OFFER HOLIDAY CONCERT: A holiday concert online by the Encore Chorales will be presented on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. See the Website at www.encorecreativity.org for access.
4-1-1 FOR GENEALOGISTS FOCUSES ON CENSUS RECORDS: A genealogy program focused on using census records will be the topic of an online program presented by Ashley Ramey of the Library of Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. (Registration #912400-3)
VARIETY SHOW HAS A HOLIDAY THEME: A holiday variety show featuring comedy entertainment, holiday treats, prizes and more will be presented online on Friday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. (Registration #912803-1)
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
