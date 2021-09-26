[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Bridges to Independence, a local social-safety-net organization, will host its fourth annual Home Run for the Homeless 5K on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Bluemont Park.
All ages and all levels of walking/running experience are welcome to participate in the event, which marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month and will raise money to support Northern Virginia families struggling with homelessness.
Strollers are OK for the event, but it is requested that dogs be left at home.
In addition to the in-person run/walk, participants can elect to take part “virtually” throughout the month of October.
For information and registration, see the Website at https://tinyurl.com/homerunforthehomeless.