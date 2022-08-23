The 8th Congressional District Democratic Committee will hold its 27th annual Kennedy-King Dinner on Friday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilton DoubleTree Crystal City.
U.S. Reps. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) and Don Beyer (D-8th) have been announced as featured guests.
Tickets start at $135; tables of eight and sponsorship packages are available.
For tickets and information, see the Website at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/kksept2022.
