It’ll almost assuredly be a kamikaze run by whomever the nominee turns out to be, but 8th District Republicans have set up the schedule to select a challenger to U.S. Rep. Don Beyer.
The 8th District Republican Committee will host a convention on Saturday, May 21 at the Waterford in Springfield. In addition to finalizing a nominee, the event also will include election of an 8th District GOP chair and other business.
Filing and registration for the event will be overseen by the Republican committees of the jurisdictions included in the 8th District (Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church and Fairfax County). Details will be posted at https://vagop8cd.org.
The 8th District is one of the most Democratic-leaning in the country; Beyer, who has served since 2015, in 2020 defeated Republican Jeff Jordan by a 76-percent-to-24-percent majority. With recently enacted redistricting, the boundaries of the 8th District have changed slightly but the political composition of the district remains largely unchanged.
Before moving to the general election, Beyer will face off against Victoria Virasingh – and potentially others – in the Democratic primary, to be held in June. His renomination is seen as not in doubt.
