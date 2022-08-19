At least there is consistency: Of the 41 localities across the mid-Atlantic region with January-to-July home sales of more than 1,000 properties, every single one posted a year-over-year decline in sales compared to the same period.
In fact, you have to go down the list to Schuykill County, Pa., to find a locality that is up. There, year-to-date sales are up 11.6 percent to 815. Figures come from MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS, as analyzed by the Sun Gazette.
The data look at about 70 counties and cities spread across portions of Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia, plus the District of Columbia.
For the reporting area as a whole, home sales for the first seven months of 2022 totaled 165,573. That’s down 11.6 percent from the same period in 2021, owing to cooling economic conditions, rising interest rates and the fast pace of sales that occurred in 2020-21 after the first wave of COVID had subsided.
Philadelphia remains king of the pack across the Mid-Atlantic. The 11,253 sales posted in the January-to-July time frame were down, but only 3.7 percent, from a year before.
Fairfax County sits in its familiar spot of second place, with the 9,472 year-to-date home sales of 2022 down 18.1 percent from a year before.
Rounding out the top five were Montgomery County, Md., at 7,678; Baltimore County, Md., at 6,435; Baltimore City, Md., at 6,404; and Montgomery County, Pa., at 6,382.
Figures represent most, but not all, home sales in the market. All July 2022 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]