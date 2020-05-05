The Arlington County government and the elected officials who lead it patted themselves on the back last December, enacting an update to its community-energy plan and decreeing a goal of reaching “carbon-neutral” status by 2050.
But given that the state of the world these days is unknowable a mere 30 days into the future, let alone 30 years ahead, how likely is Arlington to meet its goals?
“Some are very skeptical,” acknowledged Jay Fisette, who while serving on the County Board for two decades was among the patron saints (along with Paul Ferguson) of a forward-looking energy policy for the geographically compact but increasingly urbanizing community.
“The plan itself stills falls short of showing how we would get those final reductions” to hit the goal, he said.
Fisette served as moderator during a recent Zoom discussion on the energy plan, sponsored by the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s labor and business forum. The hour-long effort drew on a number of panelists from the civic-activism arena, as well as Dominion Energy.
“Carbon neutral,” for those not up to date on all the terms and definitions, is used to describe a policy of making no net release of carbon dioxide and some other compounds into the atmosphere, both by reducing CO2 emissions and supporting efforts to offset them by other means, such as planting trees.
The updated energy blueprint represents a transition from earlier thinking, which was more focused on reducing the use of energy.
“This new plan is about getting rid of fossil fuels entirely – that mental shift is huge,” said John Bloom, who chairs the county government’s Environment & Energy Conservation Commission, or E2C2.
Bloom said he had no way of knowing whether Arlington might be able to feasibly reach its 2050 goal – “predicting the future is really difficult, especially right now,” he said – but added that even though the target date is three decades in the future, proactive actions need to be ramped up right away.
“What we do now is more important than what we do 10 years from now,” he said. “It’s an ambitious goal, [but] if you’re certain you’re going to get there, it’s not a goal.”
Getting started now is key, agreed Scott Sklar, who served on the group that supported county officials in crafting the energy update.
“Most of our energy is used in buildings, and how buildings are built and the zoning that drives those buildings, and the concessions and negotiations about those buildings, are very, very critical,” he said.
Given that most buildings going up in 2020 are likely to remain for the next 60 to 100 years, Sklar voiced concern that a number of developments approved by the County Board recently are “not as far-reaching [in efficiency] as we would have hoped.”
“Before we jump to new technology, we really have to look at what are the tools we do have, and how do we drive the markets and the players to row together,” he said.
Another part of the equation is transportation, and while the Arlington community loves to tout its “multi-modal” bona-fides, Fisette said the transportation segment of the energy-plan update is “probably one of the weaker parts,” as county officials “punted [planning] to a report over the next couple of years.”
On the transportation topic, Fisette used his prerogative as moderator to bring up one of his pet peeves: The Arlington government’s plastering the phrase “Powered by Clean Natural Gas” on Arlington Transit (ART) buses. The former County Board member said the phrase was neither appropriate nor even factually accurate, since most natural gas in the U.S. is obtained via hydraulic fracturing, a process environmentalists long have decried.
Nobody on the panel disagreed with Fisette’s position, although Ivy Main, a longtime environmental activist, did offer a practical response. “If it said ‘powered by fracking,’ no one would get on the bus,” she noted.
On the way to 2050, the Arlington County government is aiming to have 50 percent of its own energy consumption powered by renewable sources by 2022, rising to 100 percent by 2025.
Are those goals, coupled with the 30-year timeline for carbon neutrality, feasible? “I think we’re going to get there,” Bloom predicted.
The Arlington County Democratic Committee plans to place a recording of the forum on its Website. Check for updates at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
