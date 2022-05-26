Addiction-recovery organization marks 60 years of local service

Arlington-based National Capital Treatment & Recovery (formerly Phoenix House Mid-Atlantic) recently marked 60 years of service providing substance-use-disorder treatment and recovery to individuals in the greater Washington region.
The milestone was celebrated with a reception and dinner for 130 donors, board members, staff and elected officials on May 3 at Washington Golf & Country Club. Proceeds from the event benefit the organization’s Patient Assistance Fund and Young Adult Treatment Fund, which provide financial assistance to individuals who are unable to pay.
Launched in 1962 as Alcoholic Rehabilitation Inc. (ARI), the organization later was known as Vanguard Services Unlimited and Phoenix House Mid-Atlantic before adopting its current name in 2020.
Featured speakers at the event were Eugene Walker, who started his 42 years of sobriety at ARI. Walker was presented the Outstanding Alumnus Award by the organization.
Alex Greer, son of Donna and Mark Greer, introduced his parents to the audience at the event. The Greers told their story of how the organization’s Concerned Persons Conversations program, which provides education and comfort, supported them through their son’s recovery.
National Capital Treatment & Recovery’s president and CEO Debby Taylor recognized Robin Norman Depaoli for her seven years of service as chair of the board of directors through the challenges of separation from a national foundation, a rebrand, and the struggles of the pandemic on patients and staff.
Depaoli told the guests, “Through social unrest, attacks on our nation, during good economic times and bad, and even through pandemics, we are so grateful for the community’s commitment to our work and to our community, allowing us to continue to serve people in need.”
Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) presented Taylor with a resolution in honor of the organization’s 60th anniversary, accompanied by state Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax Loudoun).
Also in attendance was Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti, former Arlington County Board member and former National Capital Treatment & Recovery board member Mary Hynes, former U.S. Rep. Jim Moran and former County Board member John Vihstadt.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]