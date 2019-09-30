The Arlington Community Foundation has announced additional speakers for its Spirit of Community luncheon, to be held on Oct. 15.
Alice Shobe, director of “Amazon in the Community,” will participate in a chat with co-chairs Kristian and Chuck Todd at the event, to be held at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel.
In addition, the event will honor Dr. Alfred Taylor Jr. for his work in the community.
For tickets and information, see the Website at www.arlcf.org.
