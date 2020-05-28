Two more local swimming leagues have thrown in the towel on planned summer seasons:
• The 24-team, four-division Colonial Swimming League made the decision May 19 to cancel its 2020 season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league includes the Fort Myer Squids and Arlington Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels from Arlington County.
The 2020 season was scheduled to begin Saturday, June 20, with the regular season ending July 11.
The Holy Mackerels of the Red Division finished 1-4 last summer and Fort Myer placed third at 3-2 in the White Division.
A statement from the league read: “This saddens us on numerous levels, but based on the information we received and the advice we were given, the decision was made to prioritize the safety of our communities.”
• The Country Club Swimming and Diving Association unanimously decided to cancel its 2020 summer swimming, diving and water polo seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league concluded it would not be able to safely hold meets or practices.
“We understand that this is disappointing for all our athletes and families and particularly for our graduating senior swimmers and divers,” the league said in a statement. We plan to implement rule changes to allow our graduating seniors to compete next year, should they wish to return.
Arlington’s Washington Golf and Country Club and Army Navy participate in that league. The Washington Golf swim and dive teams are multiple-season defending league champions.
The 2020 dive season was scheduled to begin June 22 and the swim campaign June 23.
