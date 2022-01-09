[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Virginia Union University has become the 16th member of the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges.
“It’s impossible to overstate my enthusiasm for Virginia Union’s membership,” said Gary Thompson, chairman of the foundation’s board of directors. “While I believe Virginia Union will benefit from being part of a consortium of notable institutions, I even more firmly believe our organization will benefit from Virginia Union’s talented leadership, dedicated faculty and staff, as well as the engaged student body.”
Located in Richmond and affiliated with the American Baptist Churches USA, Virginia Union joins a roster that includes Bridgewater College, Emory & Henry College, Hampden-Sydney College, Hollins University, Mary Baldwin University, Marymount University, Randolph College, Randolph-Macon College, Roanoke College, Shenandoah University, Sweet Briar College, the University of Lynchburg, the University of Richmond, Virginia Wesleyan University and Washington and Lee University.
Matthew Shank, former president of Marymount University, is the top staff member of the Virginia Foundation of Independent Colleges.