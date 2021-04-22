[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Sunrise Movement Virginia, a generally left-leaning, youth-centric political organization focused on environmental, economic and social-justice issues, has endorsed Karishma Mehta in her bid to unseat Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax).
Mehta was one of six candidates for House of Delegates statewide, and the only one in an Arlington race, endorsed by the organization on April 21.
“We recognize the importance of having elected officials championing the cause and the importance of young people engaging in the political process,” said Fionnuala Fisk, co-lead of Sunrise Virginia.
Mehta, an educator, is challenging Lopez in the June 8 Democratic primary.
The 49th District they are vying for includes parts of South Arlington around the Columbia Pike corridor, as well as adjacent areas of Fairfax County.
Sunrise Movement Virginia also has endorsed Jennifer Carroll Foy in the Democratic primary for governor and Sam Rasoul in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor.
