The non-profit organization Embracing Arlington Arts has released a revised one-stop library database of 100 study links giving evidence of the health benefits of the arts for every community sector and providing the scientific evidence.
The database is broken down into five community sectors (Medically Disabled, Physically Disabled, Seniors, Students/Children and Veterans), with five study links for each of the four art-therapy genres (dance, music, theater/drama and visual arts) for a total of 100 study links.
“We wanted to encapsulate a robust representation of the breadth of studies available on these health benefits,” said Janet Kopenhaver, the organization’s president. “No study cited is more than 5 years old.”
For information, see the Website at www.embracing-arlington-arts.org. To submit suggestions of additional studies to be included, e-mail janetk@embracing-arlington-arts.org.
