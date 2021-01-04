The Alliance for Housing Solutions and Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing will host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service advocacy panel online on Monday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.
The event will look at how COVID has impacted the lives, incomes, jobs, health and more of those who live in affordable housing, and how volunteer and advocacy opportunities have changed and adapted since the start of the pandemic.
For information, see the Website at www.allianceforhousingsolutions.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.