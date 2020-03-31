The Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) continues to adapt its routine to address the needs of those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is imperative for AFAC to stay in operation, as our groceries may be the only food that some of our clients can access,” the organization’s executive director, Charles Meng, said in an e-mail to supporters.
AFAC this week began new distribution hours and procedures at its main South Nelson Street distribution location. Daytime distributions have been extended to 2 p.m., while evening hours on Tuesdays and Thursday have been canceled.
Clients can still choose their frozen protein item directly, but staples are prebagged by volunteers. “This has expedited our food-distribution process and families are quickly out of the door and back to their homes,” Meng said.
AFAC is partnering with the Arlington County Department of Human Services in delivering food directly to the homes of the elderly and those with disabilities.
“The changes to our distribution method and our heightened cleaning and sanitation procedures has added a lot of work to our operations team,” Meng said. “To help us out, we have hired some temporary staff members, most of whom were recently laid off from their jobs at local restaurants. They will help with all the extra tasks so our full-time warehouse staff can continue with their duties and volunteers can still bag and stock our shelves with food.”
For information, see the Website at www.afac.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.