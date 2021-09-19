[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) on Sept. 15 was presented with a $4,525 contribution that represents the efforts of Friends of the Arlington Public Library, the county library system and the county government’s Department of Technology Services.
The donation represents, in dollar form, the number of library readers who successfully completed the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge.
“We are delighted that the donation will assist AFAC in its mission to provide Arlington residents in need with dignified access to nutritious food,” said Kelly Fado, president of the Friends of the Arlington Public Library, during a presentation ceremony.
AFAC has been distributing groceries to families in need every week in Arlington since 1988 and provided 3 million pounds of food to underserved communities in a typical year.
“We are thankful for being part of this fantastic program that encourages people of all ages to continue reading and to help us feed our neighbors in need,” said Charles Meng, who heads the organization.
This year, summer-reading participants benefited from an enhanced library-app upgrade that enabled readers to manage multiple reading logs within one library account and to track their reading progress. The upgrade was a collaborative effort between the library system and Department of Technology Services.