The Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) has resumed volunteer recruitment after pausing efforts over the summer.
“September is often the hardest month for AFAC to secure volunteers as the community adjusts to new schedules,” officials said. “We have added in a few extra distribution spots each weekday to facilitate giving out some extra food we have received.”
AFAC officials said the decision has been made that all volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID. “We work with a vulnerable population, and by having staff and volunteers fully vaccinated, it minimizes risk to our clients and their families,” the organization said.
For information, see the Website at www.afac.org.