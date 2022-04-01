Paul Bernard, who brings more than 30 years in urban planning, real-estate development and affordable-housing expertise, has been tapped as the new president and chief executive officer of AHC Inc.
“Paul has a history of tackling a variety of housing challenges and a track record of leading real change,” said David Barsky, board chair of the non-profit housing provider. “With his perspective in economics, finance and urban planning – coupled with his passion for affordable housing and its potential to transform lives – we’re thrilled to have him lead AHC forward in its next chapter.”
Bernard, who assumes office on April 4, succeeds Susan Cunningham, who served as interim leader of the organization since the departure of longtime CEO Walter Webdale last year.
Bernard has held a variety of leadership positions at leading housing and development organizations, including Urban Land Institute, Enterprise Community Partners, Walker & Dunlop and MMA Realty Capital.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]