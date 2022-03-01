It is rare indeed for a government official to acknowledge something had gone so awry that it qualified as an “epic failure,” but that in fact is how Arlington leaders described the meltdown of summer-camp registration.
Online registration was slated to begin on Feb. 24, but massive technological snafus followed.
“We apologize for [the] failure and the impact it had,” said Susan Kalish, a spokesman for the Department of Park and Recreation (who also used the phrase “epic failure” to describe events).
The county government “will be doing a full review of the summer-camp-registration process to correct ongoing issues,” Kalish said in an e-mail. “This will include exploring both technology and operational solutions to provide a better registration process for 2023.”
To deal with the current situation, parks officials have delayed until March 9 the time when those living outside the county can register for camps. “This additional time will allow county staff to better support residents” in the registration process, Kalish said.
In addition to online, registration for park programs can be made at the Lubber Run Community Center weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“While popular camps may have waitlists, there are still thousands of camp slots available for a variety of ages and interests,” Kalish said.
