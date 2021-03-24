[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
You say you want a revolution? Upon further review, the Arlington County Civic Federation has decided . . . it does!
At the organization’s March 13 meeting, a vote on the membership application of the left-leaning political group Our Revolution Arlington came up for consideration by federation delegates. The final vote was 40 to approve, 11 to reject, eight abstentions and one non-response.
(The meeting and vote were conducted online.)
Under an initial interpretation of those figures, the Civic Federation leadership deemed that the application had received a 65.5-percent approval, just shy of the two-thirds of members present and voting that are required.
But several days later, that initial decision was reversed.
“The numbers have not changed, but as presiding officer, I have determined that the results indicate an approval of the application for membership by 78.4 percent,” Civic Federation president Allan Gajadhar sent in a follow-up to members.
The difference? The abstentions should not have been counted under the “present-and-voting” wording, Gajadhar said.
Civic Federation rules allow both local civic organizations and broader-based organizations to seek membership. Whether, as is being found in other organizations across the community (such as service organizations), an increasingly overt politicization within the membership ranks will be perceived as a positive or a negative remains to be seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.