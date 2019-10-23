The annual open house of the Arlington Outdoor Lab in Fauquier County was rained out over the weekend, but never fear – the event has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27 from noon to 4 p.m.
The facility, operated by the non-profit Arlington Outdoor Education Association, was developed in the 1960s as a way to provide county schoolchildren a rural setting for educational opportunities.
The open house will include boating, fishing, a cookout and visits to the animal lab.
For information, see the Website at www.outdoorlab.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.