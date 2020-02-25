It has been something of a red-headed stepchild for nearly two decades. But now – just maybe – there will be a positive new chapter in the saga of the historic Reevesland farmhouse.
Arlington officials aim to enter into an agreement with Habitat for Humanity of Northern Virginia, which seeks to turn the historic structure (located in the Boulevard Manor community) into a group home for four or five residents with developmental disabilities.
The proposal comes three years after Arlington officials green-lighted the potential sale of the 120-year-old property and a small portion of the overall 2.4-acre site it occupies. The remainder of the parcel will stay in the government’s hands.
A draft agreeement calls for the county government to deed the property to Habitat for Humanity, which will embark on a $2.3 million rehabilitation and expansion project. Should Habitat for Humanity not fulfill conditions included in a 20-page letter of intent, the property could revert back to the county government.
Arlington officials purchased the Reevesland parcel – located at 400 North Manchester Street – nearly two decades ago, not long after the death of owner Nelson Reeves. But in the years that followed, the local government never found a specific use for it, and the main house deteriorated.
Several groups made bids to turn the property into a learning center, but could never come up with a plan that passed muster with Arlington officials. Eventually, and despite some public outcry, County Board members voted unanimously to try and sell off the modest, two-story main house.
At that time, board members also placed the house in a standalone local historic district, which puts restrictions on exterior renovations – they would have to run through the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board – and makes it complicated if not impossible to ever tear the building down.
County officials say Habitat for Humanity contracted them in 2017 with a proposal for use of the farmhouse, located at North Manchester Street.
The Reeves family farmed land in Arlington from the 1870s through the 1950s, and also operated a dairy on the site. Nelson Reeves already had sold off much of his landholdings for development of Boulevard Manor, and donated additional land for parks, before his death in 2001, just shy of his 100th birthday.
