AGLA (formerly the Arlington Gay & Lesbian Alliance) is extending membership for all current members for a year, a move designed to address the economic impacts on many members.
“If you are still able to pay, we certainly have the need like all non-profit organizations,” officials said, suggesting that payments could either support the organization’s general fund or its Tiffany M. Joslyn Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Due to the ongoing public-health situation, AGLA has canceled its 2020 Miss Gay Arlington pageant, but organization president Bruce Hightower said organizers were hopeful that the annual scholarship fund-raiser (set for Aug. 16) and an ice-cream social slated for September will be able to be held.
Originally focused on Arlington and later incorporating Alexandria, AGLA now focuses its efforts throughout Northern Virginia.
For information and updates, see the Website at https://agla.org.
