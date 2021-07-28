[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
AGLA [the Arlington-Alexandria Gay and Lesbian Alliance] is prepping for a return to in-person activities after a year of “virtual” programming.
Coming up on Aug. 29 is the Mr. and Miss AGLA fund-raiser, which will benefit the Tiffany Joslyn Scholarship Program. It will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Crystal City.
An ice-cream social is in the works for Sept. 26, and the organization’s book club has resumed its in-person discussions the third Thursday of each month.
Organization president Bruce Hightower noted that memberships had been extended for a year due to the pandemic, with the 2021-22 dues ($35 for individuals, $50 for families, with sponsorship opportunities available) now due.
“Your membership is essential to providing the resources to fulfill AGLA’s three-part mission of providing political awareness, community service and social activities,” Hightower said in an e-mail to supporters. “It is also essential to demonstrating LGBTQA visibility and participation at the local level in Arlington, Alexandria and Northern Virginia.”
For information, see the Website at www.agla.org.