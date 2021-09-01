[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
AGLA (the Arlington-Alexandria Gay and Lesbian Alliance) is seeking nominations for its Equality Awards, which each year are bestowed on an individual/family and to a business/organization that have demonstrated a record of inclusion and equality in the local area.
Nominations should be about a page in length, describing in detail the efforts of the nominee, along with contact information for the nominee and any other information that supports the nomination. Nominations and requests for clarifying information can be sent to president@agla.org.
The nomination deadline is Sept. 20; nominations can be self-submitted or submitted for others. Awards will be presented at AGLA’s annual meeting and holiday reception.