AHC returns another $710,000 to Arlington housing loan fund

The Arlington-based affordable-housing provider AHC Inc. recently returned more than $710,000 to the Arlington County government’s Affordable Housing Investment Fund (AHIF), bringing to more than $45 million the total AHC repayments to the loan fund since 1988.
The repayment comes as housing advocates are pressing for additional government support of the AHIF program. Advocates are seeking $25 million a year in funding; County Manager Mark Schwartz has proposed less, but also has proposed other initiatives aimed at supporting housing creation in the county.
AHC currently operates 24 affordable-apartment communities in Arlington, 20 of them financed using AHIF funds as part of the mix. AHC has received $94 million in loan funds from the county government through the years, helping to capitalize nearly $400 million in housing development.
“Arlington’s loan fund is absolutely essential for building or preserving affordable housing in our competitive real-estate environment,” said AHC president and CEO Walter Webdale. “Without the AHIF program, many of Arlington’s affordable apartments would not exist today.”
AHC’s most recent AHIF loan is helping build The Apex on Glebe Road along Four Mile Run. The 256-unit, $100 million development includes approximately $20 million in loan funds from Arlington, which will augment tax credits from the Virginia Housing Development Authority.
“Financing affordable housing requires securing a variety of resources,” Webdale said. “The AHIF loan fund is the glue that helps cement the financing package.”
Repayments into the fund vary from year to year. Last year, AHC returned $4.9 million to the fund.
