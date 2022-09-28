For an agency whose success depends in large part on convincing the public that it’s safe to congregate and move about the nation and world, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority does seem, from the outside looking in, to be stuck in duck-and-cover mode when it comes to COVID response.
In at least the case of monthly board of directors’ meetings, however, that may be about to change.
The authority’s Sept. 21 board meeting, its first since June, was again held in a “virtual” environment. While the body met for a number of times in person or in a hybrid mode in the spring, it reverted back to online before the summer break and remained there in September.
“We are continuing to guard against . . . any spread,” the agency’s president/CEO, Jack Potter, said at the meeting, noting that masking remains required in the agency’s offices.
Potter said the authority is still reporting high case numbers among staff, and said the restrictions are designed to promote health and safety among the workforce.
At the same meeting, however, authority chairman William Sudow said it was his “expectation” that the board will meet in person in October unless “there are adverse developments.”
In-person attendance would be limited to board members and staff; the public would be able to view the meeting online.
A federal judge in April ruled that the federal government’s mask mandate relating to airports and commercial aircraft was an overreach of authority. While some airports maintained masking requirements for travelers, most (including those in the Washington area) formally or informally dropped them relatively quickly.
But there were stragglers.
Earlier this month, New York’s Democratic governor – locked in what could evolve into a surprisingly tight election battle – formally eliminated that state’s mask mandate for public-transportation facilities, including airports, although both compliance and enforcement had been largely ignored for months.
