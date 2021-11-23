[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Unless the courts rule otherwise – and they might – all Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority employees will be required to obtain COVID vaccinations, qualify for exemptions or face the prospect of firing.
The airports authority has been informed by the General Services Administration that it is deemed a federal contractor and falls under President Biden’s executive order mandating vaccinations by early next year, Airports Authority CEO Jack Potter told authority board members during a Nov. 17 meeting. While there are some exemptions built into the executive order, “all others will need to comply,” Potter said.