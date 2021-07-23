[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
William Sudow on July 21 was tapped as interim chair of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, pending election of a permanent chair in September.
He succeeds Earl Adams Jr., who stepped down from the board to accept a position within the federal government.
Sudow is a founder and partner with Washington-based private equity and commercial real estate law firm Sudow Kohlhagen LLP, and has more than 35 years of experience representing clients in complex financial transactions.
He also serves as the chief compliance officer for Madison Marquette, a real-estate investment and operating company focused on infill retail and mixed-use development.
During the meeting, Airports Authority executives and members of the board acknowledged outgoing Chairperson Adams for his contributions to the Airports Authority as chairperson over the past 18 months.