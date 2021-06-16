[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The worst hopefully is in the rear-view mirror, but it was, to no one’s surprise, an ugly first quarter of the year at Northern Virginia’s two commercial airports.
The 1.2 million passengers traveling through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport from Jan. 1 to March 31 compared to a count of 4.5 million during the first quarter of 2019 (the last pre-pandemic year). At Washington Dulles International Airport, passenger activity of 1.9 million for the first three months of 2021 was down from 5.1 million during the same period in 2019.
New data from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirm what has been known for some time: Dulles is seeing a better recovery than National. In March, Dulles recorded 784,592 passengers, down about 40 percent from March 2019. But at Reagan National, the passenger count of 588,035 for the month was down more than 70 percent from March 2019.
(Reagan National has been hard-hit because of its reliance on business travel and the fact that it largely does not have connecting traffic.)
Attempting to compare March 2021 to March 2020 would be an exercise in futility; normal travel patterns were the norm the first part of March 2020, but traffic then plummeted to nearly nothing once the first wave of pandemic pandemonium took hold. Travel totals in April 2020 ended up being a rock-bottom 75,000 at Reagan National and just under 100,000 at Dulles, the worst month of the entire pandemic era.
United Airlines remained the dominant carrier at Washington Dulles for the first quarter of 2021, while American retained its top billing at Reagan National.
At the region’s third commercial airport – Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall, run by the Maryland state government – an emphasis on domestic leisure passengers has allowed the airport to outperform Dulles and Reagan National. BWI recorded 1,264,415 passengers in March, not yet back to normal but still tops in the region, with dominant carrier Southwest responsible for 926,930 of those travelers.