It has not been the quickest process, but Arlington’s library system now has all its branch libraries reopened.
The Cherrydale and Glencarlyn branches reopened Sept. 7, bringing to seven the number now back in use. (The Courthouse Plaza mini-branch remains closed in preparation for an expansion.)
Central Library and the Aurora Hills, Cherrydale, Columbia Pike, Shirlington and Westover branches previously had reopened after being closed for more than a year. County-government officials blamed COVID and budget constraints for a rebound that was far slower than most library systems across the nation.
All libraries will now be open Mondays to Saturdays. Service hours will be Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.
“Arlington Public Library will continue evaluate service levels, and hopes to expand hours and offerings over the next few months,” library officials said.
In addition:
• The Center for Local History at Central Library is open by appointment.
• Storytime programs (indoor and outdoor) are available at some branches, with Cherrydale and Glencarly branches resuming indoor storytime on Sept. 13.