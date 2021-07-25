[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On July 18 at 2:08 p.m., an individual entered a business in the 1200 block of South Hayes Street, selected merchandise and left without paying, Arlington police said.
According to police, the suspect fled into the Pentagon City Metro station and entered the tracks.
At around 4:42 p.m., the suspect was spotted inside the Metro station. A perimeter was established by the Arlington County Police, Metro Transit Police and Pentagon Force Protection Agency, and the suspect was arrested.
The suspect – 27-year-old Deallen Price of District Heights, Md. – was arrested and charged with grand larceny, false ID to avoid arrest, obstruction of justice and trespassing.