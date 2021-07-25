[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On July 17 at 2:20 p.m., a woman entered a business in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street and allegedly began concealing merchandise in a backpack, Arlington police said.
An employee confronted the suspect outside the store; the suspect pushed the employee repeatedly before fleeing toward the parking garage, police said.
Responding officers located the suspect at the nearby Pentagon City Metro station. Following a brief struggle, the suspect was taken into custody.
According to police, the suspect had attempted to give the backpack to a juvenile male and urged him to flee the area. The male juvenile was accompanied by a female juvenile, police said.
The first suspect – 47-year-old Monica Barnes of no fixed address – was arrested with robbery, resisting arrest and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Petitions are pending for the male juvenile suspect, police said.