The Alliance for Housing Solutions has announced recipients of its annual Ellen B. Bozman Awards, to be presented in an online event on Nov. 14. At the ceremony:
• Former state Sen. Mary Margaret Whipple will be honored for her work shaping local and statewide policies that support affordable housing. • Recently retired Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) CEO Nina Janopaul will be saluted for her efforts creating and managing affordable housing in Arlington and the region.
• Solid Rock Seventh-Day Adventist Church Elder Julio Basurto will be honored for his efforts to drive community engagement and action to improve affordable housing for residents.
The annual awards program is named in honor of the late Ellen Bozman, a County Board member and cofounder of the Alliance for Housing Solution. There is no charge to attend, but sponsorships and donations are accepted.
For information and registration, see the Website at www.allianceforhousingsolutions.org.