The 10th annual Gifts that Give Hope Alternative Giving Fair raised more than $16,000 – higher than its goal – for a number of social-safety-net organizations in the community.
That brings the total raised over the past decade in Arlington to more than $120,000.
Organizations supported by the funds raised include Anera, Animal Welfare League of Arlington, Arlington Food Assistance Center, Aspire, Bikes for the World, Bridges to Independence, CCPTA Grant Fund, Cold Capital Fund, Comfort Cases, Doorways for Women and Families, EcoAction Arlington, Jennifer Bush-Lawson Foundation, Project Knitwell, Reach Out to Haiti, Read Early and Daily, Rosie Riveters, The Clothesline and The Nora Project.
The first Gifts that Give Hope fair was held in 2007 in Mechanicsburg, Pa., and has since expanded to five states and one Canadian province, supporting more than 130 local, national and international non-profits.
For information, see the Website at www.giftsthatgivehope.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.