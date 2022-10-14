A donation from Amazon will allow a local non-profit expand its efforts to fight against food-insecurity among teens.
The online retailer recently donated $155,000 in support of Food for Neighbors, which is working to stock food pantries in local schools and will use the support to expand into Arlington.
The funding will allow the organization to stock the new Arlington pantries – at Wakefield High School, the Arlington Career Center, Arlington Community High School and Gunston Middle School – with healthy food from Amazon Fresh.
“We’re thrilled to be working with Amazon,” said Karen Joseph, founder and executive director of the organization. “We are currently supporting student food pantries at 34 schools in Northern Virginia, and plan to continue our expansion. Business partners like Amazon allow us the ability to say ‘yes’ when a new school requests our services.”
Last year, Food for Neighbors provided more than 88,000 pounds of food and toiletries to students in need. For information, see the Website at www.foodforneighbors.org.
