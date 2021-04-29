[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Animal Welfare League of Arlington has added a new selection of specialty themed merchandise on its Website.
COVID masks featuring the organization are among the new offerings in the online store, which has been redesigned.
For information, see the Website at www.awla.org.
