Animal Welfare League details year-end statistics

There were 2,255 adoptions – of 1,502 cats, 557 dogs and 196 small animals – reported by the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) for the fiscal year ending June 30.
“Needless to say, it’s been quite the ride,” Sam Wolbert, the organization’s CEO, said in a July 15 letter to supporters of the organization. “Luckily, we’ve been incredibly fortunate to have you by our side this entire time.”
Other highlights from the fiscal year:
• More than 1,600 animals received foster-care services.
• There were more than 1,700 calls answered to assist wildlife.
• A total of 71 people received emergency veterinary assistance, while 625 pets benefited from the organization’s pet pantry.
• The organization reported a 97-percent “positive-outcome rate.”
“At AWLA, we pride ourselves in being a resource center that helps not just animals, but the people who care for them as well,” Wolbert said. “As we look ahead into the coming year, we anticipate there will be even more challenges to overcome, but we know that [supporters] will be with us every step of the way.”
• • •
